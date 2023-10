Milano (illness) won't play Sunday against the Sharks, per Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington.

Milano ultimately won't be able to go Sunday after missing practice Saturday with an illness. The 27-year-old Milano has a goal and an assist through seven games this season. Hendrix Lapierre will step in as Washington's fourth-line center as Milano will look to return for the Caps' next game vs. the Islanders on Thursday.