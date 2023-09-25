Milano tallied a goal, four shots and two hits during Sunday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Sabres.

Milano netted the tying goal in the third period before the Capitals fell in the shootout. The 27-year-old acquitted himself well in his first season in Washington, posting 11 goals and 33 points in 62 games. With a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension in hand, The Long Island native will be counted on to be a sparkplug in the Capitals' top-nine and is worth a flyer in deeper formats as long as he can stay healthy.