Milano registered an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Milano set up Matthew Phillips' first NHL tally in the second period. Milano has played in a third-line role to begin 2023-24, posting one shot on goal and an even plus-minus rating to go with his helper. The 27-year-old winger is not known for physical play -- his career high for hits is 39, set last year when he had 33 points in 64 outings with the Capitals.