Milano played 19:06 of ice time in a 3-2 shootout loss to Boston on Saturday.

After missing the last two games with an upper-body injury, Milano returned to his regular spot on the third line centered by Hendrix Lapierre. Milano finished with a minus-1 rating in 19:06 of ice time. With a half-a-point per game average, the 27-year old winger is hard to trust as a point producer in fantasy.