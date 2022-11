Milano is set to make his season debut against Arizona on Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Milano was recalled from the minors Wednesday. He had two goals and an assist in five games with AHL Hershey this season. He played for Anaheim in 2021-22, scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists in 66 games. He is slated to start Saturday on the second line with Dylan Strome and Marcus Johansson.