Milano scored a third-period goal during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the visiting Flyers.

With Evgeny Kuznetsov on the rush, Milano settled in the slot area and connected on the game-tying goal with 2:58 remaining in the final stanza Wednesday. The 26-year-old left winger recorded his first goal (and point) in five games since collecting two tallies, a helper and a plus-three rating versus the Lightning on Nov. 11. Milano, who did not register a shot during 19 shifts against the Avalanche on Saturday, added two shots and two PIM versus the Flyers.