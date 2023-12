Milano will be a healthy scratch Thursday against the Stars, Ben Raby of WTOP News reports.

Milano -- who has no points and just four shots in his last seven games-- will make way for Evgeny Kuznetsov when the Capitals host the Stars. The 27-year-old was enjoying a good start to the season before the Thanksgiving holiday with seven points in his first 14 games, but he will need to rekindle his scoring touch to warrant a regular spot in the lineup.