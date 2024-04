Milano (undisclosed) will be in action against the Rangers for Game 3 on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Milano has scored just two goals in his last 13 outings while registering a mere 10 shots. Unless the 27-year-old winger starts shooting the puck more, he is unlikely to find the back of the net with any consistency. Nicolas Aube-Kubel figures to find himself watching from the press box with Milano available to play Friday.