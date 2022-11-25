Milano notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Call it a revenge game, as Calgary had Milano in camp on a PTO before the season started but declined to offer him a contract. The 26-year-old has been productive since joining the Capitals at the beginning of the month however, and Milano has three goals and seven points over the last eight games. His second helper Friday on an Alex Ovechkin strike was also his first power-play point for Washington, and Milano's fantasy ceiling can only rise if he maintains a regular role with the man advantage.