Milano tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Milano picked up an assist on Ivan Miroshnichenko's tally late in the second period before adding a goal early in the third, beating Alex Nedeljkovic with a wrister to extend Washington's lead to 6-0. The 27-year-old Milano now has goals in four straight contests and seven points (five goals, two assists) in seven outings since returning from a 27-game stint on IR. Overall, Milano's up to nine goals and 15 points through 30 games this season.