Milano (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Friday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Milano skated before practice, but he left the ice before practice was completed. The 27-year-old winger last played four weeks ago. Milano has four goals, four assists and 20 shots on goal in 23 games this season. He will compete for ice time on the fourth line with Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Matthew Phillips upon his return.