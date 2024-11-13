Milano (upper body) remains without a definitive recovery timeline, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

Head coach Spencer Carbery didn't have a real update on Milano, so at this point, the winger should probably be considered out indefinitely. Even once cleared to play, the New York native's path to minutes is going to be muddy, especially with the team acquiring Lars Eller from the Penguins on Tuesday. Don't be surprised if Milano ends up on waivers for the purpose of reassigning him to the minors once cleared to play.