Capitals' Sonny Milano: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milano (upper body) will not be in action versus Columbus on Tuesday.
Milano played in just three regular-season games for the Caps last year and a mere 49 contests the year before. As such, perhaps it's not surprising to see the 29-year-old winger once again dealing with an injury. With Milano entering the final year of his three-year deal signed back in February of 2023, he'll need to prove he can stay healthy for a full campaign if he wants to earn another NHL contract.
