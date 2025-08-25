Milano (upper body) participated in Monday's informal skate ahead of training camp, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Milano was expected to be ready in time for the start of training camp, and that certainly seems to be the case. Considering the 29-year-old winger has played in just 52 regular-season games over the last two years, fantasy managers may want to take a cautious approach to utilizing him in season-long formats. Still, when healthy, Milano could push for a middle-six role while offering decent fantasy upside.