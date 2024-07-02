Smallman inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals on Tuesday.
Smallman has yet to make his NHL debut despite having turned pro back in 2017-18. Selected by the Hurricanes in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the veteran winger seems unlikely to become a full-time NHL option at this point in his career.
