Smallman scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hershey's 5-2 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

Smallman had gone four games without a point after getting demoted from the Capitals following a week-long stint as an extra in the NHL. The 29-year-old doubled his AHL point total for the year, and he now has six points and 18 shots on net over 11 contests for the Bears. He's a career minor-leaguer and probably won't see much time with the Capitals moving forward.