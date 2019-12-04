Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Adds helper Tuesday
Oshie collected an assist, two hits and a team-high three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Oshie had the secondary helper on Jakub Vrana's first of two tallies in the game. Oshie has been on fire with a goal and five assists in his last three games. The 32-year-old winger is up to 21 points, 55 shots on goal, 42 hits and 29 blocked shots in 29 contests, a well-rounded stat line for the top-six fixture.
