Oshie recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to Columbus.

Oshie extended Washington's lead to 2-0 in the first period, deflecting a Martin Fehervary shot past Charlie Lindgren before adding an assist on Sonny Milano's goal in the second. Oshie's averaged over a point per game since the middle of February, tallying nine goals and nine assists in his last 17 games. The 36-year-old winger is up to 19 goals and 16 assists through 54 games this season.