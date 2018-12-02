Capitals' T.J. Oshie: At least another week until return

Oshie (head) won't travel with the team on its upcoming three-game road trip, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Capitals first home game after the trip is Dec. 11 against the Red Wings, so that appears to be the target for the time being. Coach Todd Reirden said Oshie is making progress, but he'll still miss the next four games. Don't be surprised if the Caps place Oshie on injured reserve to free up a roster spot while they hit the road.