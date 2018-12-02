Capitals' T.J. Oshie: At least another week until return
Oshie (head) won't travel with the team on its upcoming three-game road trip, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The Capitals first home game after the trip is Dec. 11 against the Red Wings, so that appears to be the target for the time being. Coach Todd Reirden said Oshie is making progress, but he'll still miss the next four games. Don't be surprised if the Caps place Oshie on injured reserve to free up a roster spot while they hit the road.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...