Oshie (upper body) is awaiting medical clearance ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Dallas, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie took part in power-play drills according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post, which is a pretty clear indaction that he will be ready to go versus the Stars. Prior to getting hurt, the winger had tallied 11 points in his previous 10 outings and will look to pick up where he left off once given the green light. Devante Smith-Pelly figures to be the odd man out if Oshie suits up Tuesday.