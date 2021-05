Oshie (personal) will rejoin Washington's lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie missed Monday's game against New York due to a personal matter, but he'll return to his usual top-six role as well as a spot on one of the Capitals' power-play units for Wednesday's rematch. He's racked up 18 goals and 39 points in 50 contests this campaign.