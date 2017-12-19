Oshie (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Stars, a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/capitals-insider/wp/2017/12/19/forward-t-j-oshie-to-play-vs-stars-giving-caps-a-healthy-roster-for-a-change/?utm_term=.1dd02488a0b5">Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie just needed medical clearance to lace up the skates Thursday and it appears he now has it. The star winger missed six straight contests due to a concussion, but he's been an impact player for the Caps when healthy, collecting 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) through 28 tilts. He will slot in on the second line alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana in his return and will retake his spot on the top power-play unit, relieving any potential worries from fantasy owners or those considering him in daily formats.