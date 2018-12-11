Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Back in action

Oshie (concussion) will be in the lineup Tuesday to take on the Red Wings, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Oshie was taken off injured reserve earlier in the day and has been confirmed as a participant for Tuesday's home contest against Detroit. A concussion has kept him out of the lineup since Nov. 14 but after missing 11 games, Oshie has shown enough in practice to get the green light for game action. The 31-year-old has nine goals and 14 points in 18 games this season.