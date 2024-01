Oshie (upper body) will return to the ice Thursday versus Seattle, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Oshie has missed almost four weeks of action and is expected to play on the second line, alongside Max Pacioretty and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Oshie has only two goals and four points in 21 games this season, a sharp drop from 2022-23, when he had 19 goals and 35 points in just 58 contests.