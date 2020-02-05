Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Bags apple Tuesday

Oshie registered an assist and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Oshie has posted four goals and 10 points in 13 games since the calendar rolled over into 2020. The 32-year-old winger is a fixture in both Washington's potent top six and the top power-play unit, so expect solid production from him the rest of the way as long as he stays healthy.