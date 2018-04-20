Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Bags power-play goal Thursday

Oshie posted a power-play goal, three shots and two hits during Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Game 4.

Oshie finished the season in good form and this has carried over into the playoffs where he has two goals and three points in the first four games. The 31-year-old winger had a down year in 2017-18 missing the 50-point mark for the first time in five seasons, but should bounce back in 2018-19 as long as he can keep his place on a scoring line and on the top power-play unit.