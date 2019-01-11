Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Bags two apples Thursday

Oshie tallied two assists, three shots and three hits during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Oshie had another productive night but was forced to miss much of the second period in the concussion protocol after taking a hard hit from Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller. The 31-year-old winger has exploded with two goals and four points in his last two games and may finally be getting back on track after missing 11 games with a suspected concussion on Nov. 14 so make sure he's in your lineup from here on out.