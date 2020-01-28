Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Bags two assists in Montreal
Oshie collected a pair of assists in a 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Monday.
The two helpers bring Oshie's total this season to 18, to go along with 18 goals. With 36 points in 50 games, Oshie has been a reliable contributor in fantasy this season and figures to wind up somewhere between 50 and 60 points.
