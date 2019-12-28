Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Bangs home OT winner
Oshie scored a power-play goal in overtime Friday to give the Capitals a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.
Joonas Korpisalo made the save on Nicklas Backstrom's initial shot but couldn't hang onto the puck, and the opportunistic Oshie smacked it home after it came loose in the crease. The 33-year-old snapped a brief four-game point drought in the process, and on the season Oshie has 15 goals -- including seven with the man advantage -- and 27 points through 39 contests.
