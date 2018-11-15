Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Being evaluated by medical staff
Oshie appeared to suffer a possible head injury in Wednesday's matchup with Winnipeg. Coach Todd Reirden told reporters after the game, "We'll see and check in on T.J. I have not talked to our trainer tonight since the end of the game, so I'm not sure exactly where things stand with him.", Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The immediate concern is Oshie's history, as he has previously suffered four diagnosed concussions during his NHL career. The talented winger was slammed to the ice by Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey -- an incident the Department of Player Safety will be taking a look at. If the veteran does miss any time, Andre Burakovsky would figure to have the inside track on a top-six spot.
