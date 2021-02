Oshie scored two goals and an assist, all on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The Caps took full advantage of their extra-man opportunities after they found themselves down 2-0 early in the second period, with Oshie leading the charge. The veteran winger hadn't had a multi-point performance since Washington's opener against Buffalo, but on the season Oshie still has a solid four goals and 12 points through 16 games, with all four tallies coming on the power play.