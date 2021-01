Oshie scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over Buffalo.

The 34-year-old slipped down many draft charts this year simply because owners tend to overvalue youth. Oshie should be scooped off the wire immediately if he's lurking on yours. He has averaged over 25 goals a season over his last five, even with injuries in the mix, and he's on a team focused on another run to the Cup. Oshie remains a solid fantasy citizen in 2021.