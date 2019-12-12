Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Big second period

Oshie scored two goals, one on the power play, in a 3-2 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.

Both of Oshie's goals came in the second period. His second of the night will certainly be replayed on highlight reels, as it saw Oshie undress a pair of Boston defenders before roofing a backhand shot behind Jaroslav Halak. The Capitals' forward is up to 13 goals and 24 points this season, in 33 games.