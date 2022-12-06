Oshie scored a goal during Monday's 3-2 win over the host Oilers.

Oshie, who recorded his first point in five games Monday, took advantage of the Oilers' season-long struggles during short-handed situations. The 35-year-old right winger benefited from a missed assignment and converted off a one-timer from the slot. The Oilers entered Monday ranked 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill, allowing 29 goals on 98 opportunities. Oshie, who has a minus-7 rating during his past four outings, generated a game-high eight shots and added two hits during the road victory.