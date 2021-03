Oshie scored a goal on two shots and added three blocks Tuesday in a 3-1 victory over the Islanders.

Oshie followed up the play and cleaned up an Evgeny Kuznetsov rebound off the post to open the scoring midway through the second period. It was the seventh goal and 20th point of the season for the 34-year-old Oshie, whose scoring rate has dipped considerably in 2020-21 following back-to-back 25-goal campaigns.