Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Buries goal Monday
Oshie tallied a goal, four shots and two hits during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
Oshie had a second goal called back on an offsides challenge, but turned in another solid performance. With nine goals and 14 points in 19 games, the 32-year-old winger continues to be a reliable fantasy performer so keep him rolling.
