Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Buries two goals Thursday

Oshie potted two third-period goals and added an assist, a plus-2 rating, three shots and three hits during Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Oshie netted two goals just 21 seconds apart to tie the game late in the third period as Washington fought valiantly to salvage a point. The 31-year-old winger came on late in 2017-18 and was a force for the Capitals in their Stanley Cup run with 21 points in 24 playoff games. Oshie should be able to get back to his usual 50-point territory if all goes right, so play him regularly.