Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Buries two goals Tuesday

Oshie tallied two goals, a plus-2 rating and three shots while winning all four faceoffs taken during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Oshie continues to stay hot in 2019 and has no hit the 20-goal mark for the third time in his last five seasons. With 40 points in 53 games, the 31-year-old should be fixed to your lineup the rest of the way.