Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Buries two goals Tuesday
Oshie tallied two goals, a plus-2 rating and three shots while winning all four faceoffs taken during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.
Oshie continues to stay hot in 2019 and has no hit the 20-goal mark for the third time in his last five seasons. With 40 points in 53 games, the 31-year-old should be fixed to your lineup the rest of the way.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...