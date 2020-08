Oshie scored two power-play goals in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders during Game 1 of their first-round series.

The veteran winger struck twice inside of six minutes to give the Caps a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, but the game belonged to the Isles the rest of the way. Oshie failed to find the scoresheet during the first two games of the seeding round robin for Washington, but he now has three goals in the last two contests.