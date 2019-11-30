Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Causes headaches for Bolts

Oshie delivered a pair of even-strength assists and a third on the power play in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Oshie hasn't been too dominant this season, as this was only the second time through 27 games that he's put up a multiplier in the points column. However, he's capable of heating up on short notice, so consider using him in DFS tournaments knowing he has a relatively high floor without having to break the bank.