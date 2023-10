Oshie logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Oshie has had a tough go to start 2023-24 -- his helper Wednesday was his first point of the campaign. The winger has been generating chances with 15 shots on net, and he's added seven hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating. The 36-year-old should continue to see middle-six minutes at even strength as well as time on the top power-play unit.