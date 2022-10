Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bruins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie exited in the second period of Oct. 5's preseason action against the Red Wings but has been a full participant in recent practices to make himself available for Washington's home opener. The 35-year-old is expected to skate on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller -- as well as on the top power-play unit.