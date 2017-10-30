Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Collects assist for slumping squad
Oshie secured an assist in Sunday's 2-1 road loss to the Flames.
The crafty American skater woke up from an offensive slumber, as he'd been held without a point in his prior three outings. Of course, the Capitals lost several key players in free agency this past summer -- including veteran Justin Williams and the prolific power-play defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, to name a few -- so it'll be up to top-line forwards like Oshie to find consistency within that offense.
