Oshie had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

He potted a power-play goal 1:05 into the second frame that stood as the winner. At 37, Oshie's best days are behind him. But seven of his 14 points this season have come with the man advantage. Five of those are PPG, which ties him with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome for the team lead. Oshie may be a guy who can help you in that category. That is if you can afford the drag from the rest of his game. He has a minus-10 rating and only nine goals on the season. On a positive note, Oshie is only nine games from recording his 1,000th NHL game.