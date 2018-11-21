Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Continues to miss time
Oshie (head) will miss Wednesday's home game against the Blackhawks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
This marks a third straight absence for Oshie, but he still remains on the active roster as opposed to injured reserve. The Capitals managed to win a pair of overtime road games without the help of one of the league's craftiest players.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...