Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Continues to miss time

Oshie (head) will miss Wednesday's home game against the Blackhawks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

This marks a third straight absence for Oshie, but he still remains on the active roster as opposed to injured reserve. The Capitals managed to win a pair of overtime road games without the help of one of the league's craftiest players.

More News
Our Latest Stories