Oshie recorded an assist and three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The Capitals hope the helper will aid Oshie in breaking out of a major slump, as he has only two assists and 11 shots in his last seven games. However, he is still on track to finish in his customary 55-60 point range, so fantasy owners are advised just to ride out this slump.