Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Contributes helper

Oshie recorded an assist, two penalty minutes and two hits while logging 24:08 of ice time (including 9:56 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Maple Leafs.

Oshie has posted four goals and seven points over his last eight games. A key cog on Washington's vaunted top power-play unit, the 32-year-old is a must-start every time he plays.