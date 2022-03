Oshie recorded two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Oshie helped out on the first and third of Evgeny Kuznetsov's tallies in the contest, the latter of those being on the power play. This was Oshie's second straight multi-point effort after he posted two goals and an assist against the Oilers on Wednesday. The 35-year-old winger has 20 points (eight on the power play), 43 shots, 49 hits and a minus-9 rating through 26 appearances.