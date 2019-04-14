Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Contributes two points

Oshie scored a goal and dished a helper while adding three hits and three blocked shots in a 4-3 overtime win against the Hurricanes in Saturday's Game 2.

Oshie didn't put his name on the scoresheet in Game 1, but he made up for it with two points in this contest. He ended the regular season with 54 points (25 goals, 29 helpers) in 69 appearances, and will be counted on for secondary scoring during the playoff run. With more efforts like Game 2, he should have a good amount of fantasy value as well.