Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Day-to-day, will join team on trip

Oshie (lower body) is considered day-to-day but will travel with the team on the upcoming two-game road trip.

This is certainly a good sign for the Capitals and their star winger, who has apparently avoided a major issue. His status for Sunday's match versus the Penguins has yet to be confirmed but official word should surface at some point on game day.

